Terror Unleashed: The Hunt for Pahalgam Attack Perpetrators
Special teams of the NIA are working with local forces to gather information from eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam terrorist attack executed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Investigations suggest involvement of local and Pakistani militants. Intense operations are underway to track down the assailants in the dense forests of Kashmir.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensively probing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, attributed to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Teaming up with local forces, security personnel are gathering evidence from eyewitnesses, aiming to expose a network of local and foreign militants behind the deadly assault.
Utilizing advanced technology, such as UAVs and drones, the joint forces—Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and paramilitary units—are conducting extensive operations in the thick forests of the Pir Panjal range. This robust hunt aims to apprehend the attackers responsible for the tragedy that claimed 26 lives.
Initial investigations indicate the presence of both local and Pakistani-trained militants among the perpetrators. Security forces are now in relentless pursuit, striving to prevent further attacks amidst heightened alerts against potential threats to key infrastructure and residents in the region.
