Port Explosion in Iran Amidst Nuclear Talks Sparks Crisis
A powerful explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas left 47 injured amid ongoing nuclear talks with the U.S. The cause involved container explosions, prompting evacuations and suspensions of port activities. The blast recalled a 2020 cyberattack linked to Iranian-Israeli tensions.
An enormous explosion shook the Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, injuring at least 47 individuals, as confirmed by state media.
The incident occurred during Iran's third round of nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman. "This incident was triggered by the explosion of multiple containers stored in the Shahid Rajaee Port wharf area. Evacuation and medical transfers of the injured are underway," a local crisis management official stated on state television.
According to the Fars news agency, 47 people sustained injuries as per initial evaluations. Semi-official Tasnim news agency further detailed that port operations were temporarily halted to manage the resulting fire, noting the potential for more injuries or fatalities considering the high number of port workers. The blast fragmented windows across several kilometers, with online footage revealing a mushroom cloud post-explosion. In 2020, a cyberattack had previously disrupted operations at the same port, attributed by The Washington Post to an Israeli countermeasure against an earlier Iranian cyberattack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
