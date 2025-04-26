Uncertain Future: Pakistani Hindu Refugees in Delhi Face Visa Woes
Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila are worried about their status with the government's recent announcement of visa suspension for Pakistani nationals. Although long-term visas remain valid, the refugees' applications for Indian citizenship are still pending. Police verification drives have intensified the community's anxiety.
Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila have become increasingly anxious about their residency status. The government's recent directive to revoke visas issued to Pakistani nationals has added to their uncertainty, despite assurances that existing Long Term Visas (LTVs) remain valid.
In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have initiated verification drives. Delhi Police have reassured residents that these checks are routine and aim to ensure no one is residing illegally.
Refugees, including families who have recently arrived, express fear over their pending applications for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. With the April 27 deadline looming, families hope their lives will not be disrupted once more.
