Putin Celebrates Strategic Victory in Kursk

In a significant military announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the defeat of Ukrainian forces in the contested Kursk region, terming it a 'complete failure' of Ukraine's offensive efforts. This tactical victory, boosted by North Korean ally support, paves the path for further Russian advances in Ukraine.

The incursion, which originally posed a strategic embarrassment for Moscow, saw Russian and North Korean forces reclaim the village of Gornal, the last Ukrainian stronghold in the region. Putin expressed confidence in the new phase of military operations, crediting the 'high professionalism' of North Korean troops for their cooperative efforts with Russian forces.

As this military development unfolds, diplomatic negotiations take center stage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Rome, where discussions focused on potential territorial concessions to end the ongoing conflict, a proposal aimed at concluding the destructive three-year war.

(With inputs from agencies.)