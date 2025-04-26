Nagaland Police Sound Alarm on Misinformation Warfare
Nagaland Police issued a public advisory warning about anti-national forces using social media to spread misinformation and discord. They leverage AI to craft false narratives that disturb peace in India, particularly in Nagaland. Public urged to verify social media content before sharing.
Nagaland Police have raised an alert following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting attempts by anti-national entities to disseminate misinformation and create unrest via social media. Officials emphasized the sophisticated use of digital platforms by adversarial groups aiming to disrupt peace across regions, including Nagaland.
Intelligence sources verify that these groups are employing advanced technologies, notably artificial intelligence, to craft misleading narratives threatening communal harmony. The advisory warns of the manipulation of public emotions to divide communities, citing specific campaigns like that of 'Sophia Naga' on platform X.
These deceitful campaigns on social media, often originating from foreign activists, have prompted the authorities to urge the public to critically evaluate online information and avoid participating in the spread of unverified content. Such actions, deemed detrimental to society and punishable by law, threaten Nagaland's stability, the police cautioned.
