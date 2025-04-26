Ukraine's Military Defies Moscow's Claims in Kursk Region
Ukraine's military denied claims by Moscow that their troops were ousted from Russia's Kursk region. According to the Ukrainian general staff, operations continue in some parts of Kursk and the Belgorod region.
- Ukraine
In a bold statement on Saturday, Ukraine's military refuted Moscow's claims that Ukrainian forces had been pushed out of their remaining positions in Russia's Kursk region.
The general staff of Ukraine's military, utilizing the social media platform Telegram, confirmed that their operations persist in certain districts of Kursk.
Further, they reported that their activities in another Russian territory, the Belgorod region, remain active and ongoing.
