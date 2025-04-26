Left Menu

Ukraine's Military Defies Moscow's Claims in Kursk Region

Ukraine's military denied claims by Moscow that their troops were ousted from Russia's Kursk region. According to the Ukrainian general staff, operations continue in some parts of Kursk and the Belgorod region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Ukraine

In a bold statement on Saturday, Ukraine's military refuted Moscow's claims that Ukrainian forces had been pushed out of their remaining positions in Russia's Kursk region.

The general staff of Ukraine's military, utilizing the social media platform Telegram, confirmed that their operations persist in certain districts of Kursk.

Further, they reported that their activities in another Russian territory, the Belgorod region, remain active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

