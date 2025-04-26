CRPF Commandos Respond Swiftly to Pahalgam Terror Attack
A quick action team of CRPF commandos responded swiftly to a terror attack at Baisaran, Pahalgam. The attack left 26 dead, mainly tourists. The response involved securing the area, evacuating the injured, and conducting a combing operation alongside local police.
A quick action team (QAT) of CRPF commandos swiftly responded to a horrific terror attack in Baisaran, near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on April 22, left 26 people dead, mostly tourists. The commando team embarked on a swift trek to the meadow following reports of gunfire.
The 116 battalion's Delta company, led by Rajesh Kumar, was the nearest security outpost. On receiving initial reports, Kumar launched the QAT, and the troops moved with caution through challenging terrain, anticipating possible hostile fire from terrorists.
The CRPF unit subsequently set up checkposts in Pahalgam and secured vantage points. Assistant Commandant Raashi Sikarwar was instructed to assist injured women and children. Together with local police forces, the CRPF's quick actions helped control the situation and provided aid to the wounded.
With inputs from agencies.
