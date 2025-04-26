Tamil Nadu Tightens Laws Against Economic Crimes and Bio-Medical Waste Mismanagement
Tamil Nadu is set to amend the Goondas Act to include economic offences and bio-medical waste violations, allowing detention up to one year. Additionally, a new Bill aims to prevent coercive loan recovery by lenders. These legislative measures aim to protect vulnerable groups and public health.
Tamil Nadu is escalating its legal framework to combat economic offences and bio-medical waste mismanagement through amendments to the stringent Goondas Act, enabling detentions of up to one year. This significant legislative shift was introduced in the State Assembly on Saturday, marking a concerted effort to enhance public safety and legal accountability across the state.
In tandem, the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, also saw its introduction. The Bill is a proactive measure designed to curb coercive loan recovery tactics employed by money lenders, including digital platforms. Practices classified as coercive encompass intimidation, interference with property, and exerting undue influence, with severe penalties attached.
These legal advancements mirror the state's commitment to safeguarding economically vulnerable individuals from predatory lending practices and ensuring environmental compliance. The measures also reflect court observations demanding stricter actions against bio-medical waste violations, as Tamil Nadu continues its trajectory toward enhanced regulatory oversight and public welfare.
