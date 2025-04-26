Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Pregnant Woman and Three Others

A devastating accident occurred on Saturday in Chhato Trimukhani when an ambulance carrying six passengers, including a pregnant woman, overturned. The incident happened as the ambulance attempted to overtake a gravel-loaded truck, resulting in four fatalities at the scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Verma confirmed the tragic deaths of Hiravati Devi, Suraj Bali Kharwar, Malti Devi, and Ramu, while two others sustained injuries and received medical treatment. The victims were swiftly transported to the Ahraura Community Health Centre.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chunar Rajesh Kumar Verma stated that a police investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine further details of this grievous accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)