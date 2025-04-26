Visa Conflict Escalates Amid Terror Attack Tensions

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, over 450 Indian nationals have returned from Pakistan via the Wagah border, prompted by the abrupt cancellation of visas. This mass exodus highlights the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The closure of visas follows a deadly strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 lives were lost. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has led to severe diplomatic ripples, including a decision by the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security to suspend the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

In a corresponding move, Pakistani officials have asked Indian military advisers to leave and have closed the Wagah border for Indian transit, with existing visas from both countries under the SAARC agreement being revoked. This development significantly affects cross-border travel, leaving many individuals in limbo.

