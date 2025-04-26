Left Menu

Visa Conflict Escalates Amid Terror Attack Tensions

More than 450 Indians returned from Pakistan via the Wagah border after visa cancellations following the Pahalgam terror attack. Simultaneously, 200 Pakistani nationals returned from India. Both nations have revoked existing visas, impacting cross-border movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, over 450 Indian nationals have returned from Pakistan via the Wagah border, prompted by the abrupt cancellation of visas. This mass exodus highlights the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The closure of visas follows a deadly strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, where 26 lives were lost. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has led to severe diplomatic ripples, including a decision by the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security to suspend the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

In a corresponding move, Pakistani officials have asked Indian military advisers to leave and have closed the Wagah border for Indian transit, with existing visas from both countries under the SAARC agreement being revoked. This development significantly affects cross-border travel, leaving many individuals in limbo.

