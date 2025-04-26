Chaos at the Port: Iran's Explosive Crisis

A massive explosion and subsequent fire erupted on Saturday at Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran, reportedly linked to a shipment of missile propellant chemicals. The blast claimed five lives and left over 700 injured, prompting widespread concern about safety measures at the port.

Mehrdad Hasanzadeh, a provincial disaster management official, updated the casualty figures, while Iranian officials quickly denied any connection between the explosion and the country's oil industry. The incident coincides with Iran-US negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, bringing heightened attention to the region.

The explosion stems from a shipment of sodium perchlorate rocket fuel purportedly intended for Iranian ballistic missiles. The private security firm Ambrey indicated mishandling of the solid fuel shipment might have led to the disaster. The Iranian government has launched an investigation, amid memories of past port catastrophes elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)