Powering the Future: Regional Power Conference Highlights Growth and Reforms in North East

The Regional Conference of the Power Sector was successfully held in Gangtok, Sikkim, gathering key stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in strengthening the energy landscape of India's North Eastern region. The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, and Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs.

Distinguished leaders, including Shri Ratan Lal Nath (Minister of Power, Tripura), Shri A T Mondal (Minister of Power, Meghalaya), Shri F. Rodingliana (Minister of Power, Mizoram), Shri Jikke Tako (MLA cum Advisor Power, Arunachal Pradesh), and Shri Sanjeet Kharel (MLA cum Advisor, Sikkim), graced the conference alongside Union Power Secretary, Secretaries from participating states, CMDs of Central and State Power Utilities, and senior officers from the Ministry of Power.

Union Minister's Vision for a Future-Ready Power Sector

In his keynote address, Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the critical role of a robust, modern, and financially sustainable power sector in driving India's ambition to become a developed nation — Viksit Bharat. He underlined that even though the current power supply deficit stands at a mere 0.1%, proactive measures are necessary to ensure long-term energy security and meet rising demands.

Highlighting the massive growth in power generation since 2014, Shri Manohar Lal called for the advancement of various energy sources — thermal, hydro, atomic, and renewables — with an urgent focus on environmental sustainability to achieve India's Net Zero Emissions goals.

The Minister also praised government initiatives like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and PM-JANMAN, which aim to resolve distribution sector challenges and expand electrification to left-out households.

Key Focus Areas: Smart Metering, Tariff Reforms, and Hydro Potential

The Hon’ble Minister stressed the following strategic imperatives:

Smart Metering and Loss Reduction : Execution of smart metering projects under RDSS would drastically reduce operational inefficiencies and improve billing and collection performance. Government colonies and establishments should be prioritized for prepaid smart meters .

Tariff Rationalization : Ensuring that tariffs are cost-reflective is crucial to minimizing AT&C (Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses and bridging the gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Revenue Realized (ARR).

Hydro Power Development: Recognizing the immense hydro and pumped-storage potential in the North East, he urged states to maximize resource utilization to enhance energy security.

Secretary (Power) Stresses on Capital Infusion and Transmission Planning

The Union Power Secretary addressed the need for capital investment to expand generation capacity and reform the sector. With power projects' long gestation periods, he urged states to urgently plan resource adequacy and secure necessary capacity till FY2030.

Furthermore, the Secretary emphasized strengthening intra-state transmission networks using models like:

Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB)

Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM)

Budgetary Support

Asset Monetization

States were also encouraged to plan in advance for peak summer demand management.

Sikkim’s Initiatives and Regional Collaboration

Welcoming the dignitaries, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang showcased Sikkim’s achievements in enhancing power quality and reliability. He outlined the state's roadmap for further reforms and urged the Government of India for continued support to tackle region-specific challenges.

Participating states expressed their gratitude towards the Union Minister for his sustained focus on the North Eastern region's development and emphasized the need for ongoing GoI support to bolster the region’s energy infrastructure.

A Step Forward for North Eastern India's Energy Resilience

The Regional Power Sector Conference in Gangtok marks a pivotal moment for North Eastern India's energy landscape. With collective resolve, strategic planning, and technological advancement, the region is poised to contribute significantly to India's vision of an energy-secure, economically vibrant, and sustainable future.