Night of Drones: Ukraine Under Siege

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine, with 149 drones targeting the country overnight. The strikes resulted in one casualty and injured a teenage girl. The air force managed to neutralize many drones, either by shooting them down or through electronic jamming.

Updated: 27-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalated act of aggression, Russia launched 149 drones overnight targeting Ukraine, as per reports from Ukraine's air force on Sunday. The attack led to the unfortunate demise of one individual and injury of a teenager in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of the region, confirmed the casualty in Pavlohrad and noted the tragic killing of about 500 heads of cattle due to a drone strike on a facility. Ukraine's air defenses were partially successful, downing 57 drones, while another 67 went off-radar, likely disrupted by electronic warfare measures.

The intense attack showcases the ongoing conflict's severity, highlighting the continuous struggle between advanced military technologies and human resilience amidst the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

