Left Menu

Geopolitical Shifts: India's Strategic Concerns in South Asia

A former Indian Army commander discusses China's unlikely direct involvement in the India-Pakistan crisis post-Pahalgam attack, citing geopolitical and tariff complexities. He highlights vulnerabilities in regional borders, including Bangladesh and maritime routes, emphasizing the preparedness of Indian armed forces. The situation's complexity underscores regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:28 IST
Geopolitical Shifts: India's Strategic Concerns in South Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, China is unlikely to directly engage in the ongoing instability between India and Pakistan. This assessment comes amidst a backdrop of complex geopolitical and tariff challenges, as explained by a former Indian Army commander.

The lingering impacts of the 2020 Galwan incident have seemingly been addressed through significant deliberations between India and China, leading to normalization efforts like the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Despite this, both nations face increased trade tariffs from the US, complicating the situation further.

Regional vulnerabilities persist, particularly along the Bangladesh border, where a rise in anti-India sentiment is being fueled by recent political changes and fundamentalist activities. The Indian armed forces remain vigilant and prepared to handle potential threats, ensuring national security amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025