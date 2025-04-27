Geopolitical Shifts: India's Strategic Concerns in South Asia

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, China is unlikely to directly engage in the ongoing instability between India and Pakistan. This assessment comes amidst a backdrop of complex geopolitical and tariff challenges, as explained by a former Indian Army commander.

The lingering impacts of the 2020 Galwan incident have seemingly been addressed through significant deliberations between India and China, leading to normalization efforts like the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Despite this, both nations face increased trade tariffs from the US, complicating the situation further.

Regional vulnerabilities persist, particularly along the Bangladesh border, where a rise in anti-India sentiment is being fueled by recent political changes and fundamentalist activities. The Indian armed forces remain vigilant and prepared to handle potential threats, ensuring national security amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)