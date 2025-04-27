Suburban Skirmish: Violent Clash Erupts in Santacruz
A violent confrontation between two groups in Santacruz (East) led to injuries and property damage. The incident involved vandalism of shops and vehicles, with several miscreants recorded on CCTV wielding bamboo sticks. Vakola police are investigating and have registered a case under various legal provisions.
In a disturbing incident in Mumbai's eastern suburbs, three individuals were injured as a conflict erupted between two groups over a minor issue in Santacruz (East), according to police reports on Sunday.
The altercation unfolded on Saturday night in the Golibar locality, where unidentified assailants vandalized shops and vehicles. The chaotic scene was captured on CCTV, revealing miscreants armed with bamboo sticks.
The Vakola police have opened a case under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita Act for unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault. Authorities are using the CCTV footage to identify the culprits responsible for the mayhem.
