Security Forces Thwart Major TTP Infiltration

Security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by 54 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). According to the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the group was detected near Hassan Khel in North Waziristan and subsequently neutralized.

The operation occurred over two nights, April 25 and 26, and April 26 and 27. The security forces managed to kill all 54 militants and recovered a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, illustrating their preparedness and effectiveness in dealing with such threats.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the troops for their vigilance, stating that these victories signify Pakistan's progress in the war against terrorism. He affirmed the nation's solidarity with its security forces and reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the country's borders.

