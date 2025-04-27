Saudi Arabia and Qatar Resolve Syria's Arrears, Unlocking New Financial Aid
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to settle Syria's $15 million arrears to the World Bank. This move is expected to facilitate grants for Syria's reconstruction and support for its public sector, marking Saudi Arabia's first known financial involvement in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
As reported first by Reuters, this financial pledge marks the first known instance of Saudi support since Islamist-led rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad last year. It highlights a potential onset of Gulf Arab nations backing Syria after earlier plans were stalled due to U.S. sanctions concerns.
In a shared statement, both countries emphasized that this commitment would enable the World Bank Group to reinitiate its assistance in Syria after a 14-year hiatus, unlocking crucial financial access for Syria's critical sectors. The call was extended to international financial bodies to expedite their developmental efforts in Syria.
