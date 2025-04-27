Left Menu

Saudi Arabia and Qatar Resolve Syria's Arrears, Unlocking New Financial Aid

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to settle Syria's $15 million arrears to the World Bank. This move is expected to facilitate grants for Syria's reconstruction and support for its public sector, marking Saudi Arabia's first known financial involvement in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:26 IST
Saudi Arabia and Qatar Resolve Syria's Arrears, Unlocking New Financial Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have announced a joint agreement to settle Syria's outstanding arrears of approximately $15 million to the World Bank. This development is anticipated to trigger the disbursement of new grants aimed at reconstructing Syria and revitalizing its ailing public sector.

As reported first by Reuters, this financial pledge marks the first known instance of Saudi support since Islamist-led rebels ousted Bashar al-Assad last year. It highlights a potential onset of Gulf Arab nations backing Syria after earlier plans were stalled due to U.S. sanctions concerns.

In a shared statement, both countries emphasized that this commitment would enable the World Bank Group to reinitiate its assistance in Syria after a 14-year hiatus, unlocking crucial financial access for Syria's critical sectors. The call was extended to international financial bodies to expedite their developmental efforts in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025