Seven-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Woman
A court has sentenced a 41-year-old man to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in December 2022. The court emphasized that the penalty should reflect the severity of the crime. Compensation of Rs 3 lakh was also awarded to the victim for her trauma.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark judgment, a local court sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in December 2022. The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who asserted that the punishment should align with the grave nature of the crime.
During the hearing for the decision on the sentence, the court highlighted the importance of serving a penalty that could act as a deterrent for potential offenders. After evaluating various factors, including the ages and social backgrounds of both the victim and the perpetrator, the court finalized the sentence.
The court also addressed the need for victim compensation, acknowledging that the assault inflicted severe mental and physical trauma on the woman and her family. As a result, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh was awarded to the victim to aid in her emotional and physical recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribunal Demands Action in Paint Factory Fire Compensation Case
Green Tribunal Calls for Compliance: Paint Factory Fire Compensation
CFPB Shifts Focus to Direct Consumer Compensation
Maharashtra's New Compensation Policy for Inmate Deaths
Mamata Banerjee Announces Compensation Amid Murshidabad Protests