Seven-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against Woman

In a landmark judgment, a local court sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman in December 2022. The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who asserted that the punishment should align with the grave nature of the crime.

During the hearing for the decision on the sentence, the court highlighted the importance of serving a penalty that could act as a deterrent for potential offenders. After evaluating various factors, including the ages and social backgrounds of both the victim and the perpetrator, the court finalized the sentence.

The court also addressed the need for victim compensation, acknowledging that the assault inflicted severe mental and physical trauma on the woman and her family. As a result, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh was awarded to the victim to aid in her emotional and physical recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)