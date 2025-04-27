Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in Hashim Baba Gang Arms Supply

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals involved in supplying arms to the notorious Hashim Baba gang. Officers seized three semi-automatic pistols and six live cartridges, marking a significant breakthrough in curbing gang-related activities.

The first arrest was of Md Rihan, a primary supplier, who was captured near Rohini's Sector-24 after police were tipped off. Rihan was in the process of delivering illegal firearms to a gang member when the police operation unfolded.

During questioning, Rihan disclosed he procured the weapons from Salman Ahmad, a Jafrabad resident. Subsequently, police arrested Salman, finding him in possession of a pistol and cartridges. Both men transitioned to arms trade following setbacks in their previous careers.

