TMC Questions Timeliness of Anti-Terror Actions Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Trinamool Congress has openly questioned the timing of demolitions of houses belonging to alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, which followed the tragic Pahalgam attack.

Since the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, authorities have demolished nine homes linked to suspected terrorists. TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticized this delayed response despite prior intelligence, dubbing it as a dramatic display rather than a preventive measure.

Prominent TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, demand stern action against Pakistan and emphasize retaking Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, security operations intensify, conducting over 500 raids, as political parties urge caution to prevent harming innocents.

