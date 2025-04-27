Left Menu

TMC Questions Timeliness of Anti-Terror Actions Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Trinamool Congress raises concerns about the timing of house demolitions of alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack. The party highlights the lack of preemptive action despite intelligence, and calls for firm actions against Pakistan. Political parties stress to avoid targeting innocents during crackdowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has openly questioned the timing of demolitions of houses belonging to alleged terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, which followed the tragic Pahalgam attack.

Since the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, authorities have demolished nine homes linked to suspected terrorists. TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticized this delayed response despite prior intelligence, dubbing it as a dramatic display rather than a preventive measure.

Prominent TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, demand stern action against Pakistan and emphasize retaking Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, security operations intensify, conducting over 500 raids, as political parties urge caution to prevent harming innocents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

