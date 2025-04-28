Arrests Made Over Flag Dispute at Anti-Terror Protest in Maharashtra
Three individuals were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for disrupting an anti-terrorism protest. They allegedly removed a Pakistani flag used by a protester to signify a stance against terror and engaged in a confrontation. Authorities charged them for provoking and attempting to disturb peace.
In an incident that heightened tensions in Maharashtra's Palghar district, three individuals have been arrested for allegedly disrupting an anti-terrorism demonstration, police reported on Monday.
The Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police filed charges against the accused for provocation, inciting unrest, and offending sentiments. The arrests occurred Saturday, said an official from the Nalla Sopara police station.
According to the official, the disruption took place during a protest in Nalla Sopara against attacks in Pahalgam on April 25. The accused reportedly objected to the use of a Pakistani flag, leading to a confrontation with the protestor, and allegedly forced its removal while verbally assaulting the demonstrator. Charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked.
