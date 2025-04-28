Left Menu

Resignation and Legal Battle: The Case of V Senthil Balaji

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji resigned as Tamil Nadu minister, accepted by the Governor, amid a money laundering investigation linked to a 'cash-for-job' scam. The Supreme Court did not approve the Enforcement Directorate's request to prevent his return until trial completion. Balaji was jailed for over 15 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:37 IST
Resignation and Legal Battle: The Case of V Senthil Balaji
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, V Senthil Balaji of the DMK has resigned from his post as a Tamil Nadu minister, a move approved by the Governor. This resignation comes amidst ongoing legal challenges stemming from a money laundering case tied to a controversial 'cash-for-job' scam.

The Supreme Court was informed of Balaji's resignation on Monday, as Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih reviewed the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan's press release. The court, however, turned down the Enforcement Directorate's petition to bar Balaji from retaking his ministerial position until his trial concludes.

After spending 15 months in prison, Balaji was granted bail on September 26, 2024. He was previously involved as a minister in Tamil Nadu's cabinet following his stint in custody. The allegations against him involve corruption during his tenure as the state transport minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025