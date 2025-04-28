Resignation and Legal Battle: The Case of V Senthil Balaji
DMK leader V Senthil Balaji resigned as Tamil Nadu minister, accepted by the Governor, amid a money laundering investigation linked to a 'cash-for-job' scam. The Supreme Court did not approve the Enforcement Directorate's request to prevent his return until trial completion. Balaji was jailed for over 15 months.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, V Senthil Balaji of the DMK has resigned from his post as a Tamil Nadu minister, a move approved by the Governor. This resignation comes amidst ongoing legal challenges stemming from a money laundering case tied to a controversial 'cash-for-job' scam.
The Supreme Court was informed of Balaji's resignation on Monday, as Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih reviewed the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan's press release. The court, however, turned down the Enforcement Directorate's petition to bar Balaji from retaking his ministerial position until his trial concludes.
After spending 15 months in prison, Balaji was granted bail on September 26, 2024. He was previously involved as a minister in Tamil Nadu's cabinet following his stint in custody. The allegations against him involve corruption during his tenure as the state transport minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Verdict Reinforces Democratic Processes in State Legislation
AIADMK-BJP Alliance: A Promising Coalition Against DMK?
Supreme Court Upholds Daughters' Rights in Landmark Adoption Deed Case
Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Controversial Adoption Deed in Property Dispute
Tug of War: Government vs. Supreme Court on Bill Assent Timelines