Resignation and Legal Battle: The Case of V Senthil Balaji

In a significant development, V Senthil Balaji of the DMK has resigned from his post as a Tamil Nadu minister, a move approved by the Governor. This resignation comes amidst ongoing legal challenges stemming from a money laundering case tied to a controversial 'cash-for-job' scam.

The Supreme Court was informed of Balaji's resignation on Monday, as Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih reviewed the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan's press release. The court, however, turned down the Enforcement Directorate's petition to bar Balaji from retaking his ministerial position until his trial concludes.

After spending 15 months in prison, Balaji was granted bail on September 26, 2024. He was previously involved as a minister in Tamil Nadu's cabinet following his stint in custody. The allegations against him involve corruption during his tenure as the state transport minister.

