Delivery Boys Nabbed in Dwarka Theft Case

Two delivery boys in Delhi's Dwarka were arrested for stealing a woman's bag. The accused, Ravi and Aashik Khan, confessed to the crime, motivated by financial needs. The arrest followed a complaint and analysis of CCTV footage. The police recovered the stolen items.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, two delivery boys were apprehended for allegedly stealing a woman's bag in Dwarka, Delhi.

The suspects, identified as Ravi and Aashik Khan, reportedly admitted their involvement in the crime following a detailed police investigation.

The case unfolded after a theft complaint was lodged, prompting an extensive CCTV footage analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

