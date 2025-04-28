Delivery Boys Nabbed in Dwarka Theft Case
Two delivery boys in Delhi's Dwarka were arrested for stealing a woman's bag. The accused, Ravi and Aashik Khan, confessed to the crime, motivated by financial needs. The arrest followed a complaint and analysis of CCTV footage. The police recovered the stolen items.
In a significant breakthrough, two delivery boys were apprehended for allegedly stealing a woman's bag in Dwarka, Delhi.
The suspects, identified as Ravi and Aashik Khan, reportedly admitted their involvement in the crime following a detailed police investigation.
The case unfolded after a theft complaint was lodged, prompting an extensive CCTV footage analysis.
