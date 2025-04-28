Left Menu

Britain and India on the Brink of Historic Trade Pact Amid Tariff Turmoil

British and Indian trade ministers are pushing to finalize a trade pact amidst global trade upheavals caused by U.S. tariffs under Trump. Key issues like whiskey tariffs and Indian workers' exemptions are close to resolution, with both nations seeking to enhance bilateral trade relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:18 IST
Amid heightened global trade tensions stemming from Donald Trump's tariffs on exports to the United States, British and Indian trade ministers have commenced urgent talks aimed at concluding a long-awaited trade pact. The discussions, spanning two days, seek to resolve key issues that have stalled negotiations for over three years.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal described the discussions with British Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds as "productive," as both nations struggle with the ramifications of the U.S. tariffs. The potential UK/India trade deal, seen as nearing completion, aims to bolster trade by reducing tariffs and easing regulations.

Significant hurdles such as tariffs on whiskey and autos, historical sticking points, appear close to resolution. Meanwhile, the prospect of exempting Indian workers from British social security contributions will be addressed separately. Immigration issues are off the table, but provisions for professional work trips may be included.

