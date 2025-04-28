Islamic State Resurges: Assault on Kurdish Forces in Syria's Deir el-Zor

The Islamic State militant organization declared on Monday that it orchestrated an assault targeting Kurdish fighters in the eastern region of Syria's Deir el-Zor, as stated by the group's news agency.

Renowned for enforcing extreme Islamist governance across Syria and Iraq, the group is actively attempting a resurgence across the Middle East, the West, and Asia.

This latest attack underlines the group's ongoing efforts to reclaim influence and territory following a series of military defeats in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)