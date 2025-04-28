Controversy Erupts Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down hard on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait following his comments regarding the government's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Tikait of standing against India, emphasizing that no water would be given to those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a widely circulated video, Tikait condemned the Pahalgam terror strike but remarked that the Narendra Modi government should not have halted the treaty as it adversely affects Pakistani farmers. BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar demanded an apology from Tikait, arguing that he echoed sentiments favorable to Pakistan.

The political discord arises amidst calls for stern actions against those involved in the attack, as articulated by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The debate highlights tensions surrounding cross-border water management and regional security in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)