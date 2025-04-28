Controversy Erupts Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
The BJP criticized BKU president Naresh Tikait for his remarks opposing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Tikait suggested the suspension hurts common people, especially farmers in Pakistan. BJP leaders condemned Tikait's stance, aligning it with supporting Pakistan over India's security concerns post-Pahalgam terror attack.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down hard on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait following his comments regarding the government's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Tikait of standing against India, emphasizing that no water would be given to those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a widely circulated video, Tikait condemned the Pahalgam terror strike but remarked that the Narendra Modi government should not have halted the treaty as it adversely affects Pakistani farmers. BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar demanded an apology from Tikait, arguing that he echoed sentiments favorable to Pakistan.
The political discord arises amidst calls for stern actions against those involved in the attack, as articulated by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The debate highlights tensions surrounding cross-border water management and regional security in South Asia.
