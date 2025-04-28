Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

The BJP criticized BKU president Naresh Tikait for his remarks opposing the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Tikait suggested the suspension hurts common people, especially farmers in Pakistan. BJP leaders condemned Tikait's stance, aligning it with supporting Pakistan over India's security concerns post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:20 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down hard on Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait following his comments regarding the government's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Tikait of standing against India, emphasizing that no water would be given to those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a widely circulated video, Tikait condemned the Pahalgam terror strike but remarked that the Narendra Modi government should not have halted the treaty as it adversely affects Pakistani farmers. BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar demanded an apology from Tikait, arguing that he echoed sentiments favorable to Pakistan.

The political discord arises amidst calls for stern actions against those involved in the attack, as articulated by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The debate highlights tensions surrounding cross-border water management and regional security in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025