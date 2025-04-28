Islamic State Resurgence: A Deadly Attack in Deir el-Zor

The Islamic State militant group announced on Monday that it had killed five Kurdish fighters in a deadly attack located in Syria's eastern region of Deir el-Zor, as per the group's news agency.

Farhad Shami, spokesperson for Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, confirmed the deaths of five members, labeling it as one of the most lethal attacks against the group lately. Deir el-Zor was captured by the Islamic State in 2014 but later retaken by the Syrian army in 2017.

The Islamic State had imposed a strict Islamist regime over millions in Syria and Iraq. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a former leader, declared a caliphate spanning a quarter of the two countries in 2014 before being killed in a U.S. raid in northwest Syria in 2019. The group is now seeking a resurgence in the Middle East, West, and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)