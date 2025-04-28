Islamic State Resurgence: A Deadly Attack in Deir el-Zor
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for killing five Kurdish fighters in Deir el-Zor, Syria. This attack marks one of the deadliest strikes against Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in recent times. Despite significant losses, the group attempts to regain influence in multiple regions.
The Islamic State militant group announced on Monday that it had killed five Kurdish fighters in a deadly attack located in Syria's eastern region of Deir el-Zor, as per the group's news agency.
Farhad Shami, spokesperson for Syria's Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, confirmed the deaths of five members, labeling it as one of the most lethal attacks against the group lately. Deir el-Zor was captured by the Islamic State in 2014 but later retaken by the Syrian army in 2017.
The Islamic State had imposed a strict Islamist regime over millions in Syria and Iraq. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a former leader, declared a caliphate spanning a quarter of the two countries in 2014 before being killed in a U.S. raid in northwest Syria in 2019. The group is now seeking a resurgence in the Middle East, West, and Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
