Visa Crisis: Pakistani Children Caught in the Crossfire

In the aftermath of the government's directive for Pakistani nationals to leave India following the Pahalgam attack, Madhya Pradesh officials are faced with a complex situation. Nine children born to Pakistani fathers and Indian mothers are at the center of this predicament.

The state is also considering the case of a Pakistani man who applied for a Long Term Visa right before the order. Meanwhile, directives from the Union government have demanded the rapid enforcement of these orders, with 14 individuals in the state, including these children, having to comply.

As nationwide compliance efforts intensify, Pakistani nationals on various visas are under pressure to exit India promptly. The Home Ministry has communicated rigid deadlines, threatening arrests, prosecution, and fines for those who overstay, leaving families and authorities in challenging positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)