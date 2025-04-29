Dramatic Standoff: Bihar Station Assault Suspects Injured in Police Gunfight
Three suspects accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a Bihar railway station were injured in a gunfight with police during a raid. The altercation occurred when suspects opened fire on officers. All three were eventually apprehended after being overpowered by the police, sustaining minor injuries.
In a dramatic turn of events, three individuals accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at Bihar's Sasamusa railway station engaged in a gunfight with law enforcement officers during a police operation.
Authorities arrested one suspect at Bind Tola in the Kuchaikote area before using him to locate his accomplices. Upon discovering the police presence, the other two suspects opened fire, prompting a swift response.
Police overpowered all three suspects, who were taken into custody with minor injuries. Remarkably, no officers were injured in the exchange, ensuring a successful conclusion to the tense standoff.
