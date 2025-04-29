Diplomatic Tensions: France and Israel Clash Over Travel Bans

The French foreign ministry has condemned Israel's recent decision to bar two French delegations from entering the country, citing unacceptable behavior. The groups, which include elected officials, were linked by Israel's embassy to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a designated terrorist organization.

France criticized the revocation of travel authorizations for its delegations, considering it counterproductive and detrimental to bilateral relations. The French government has called on Israel to reconsider its decision, labeling the accusations against the delegations as unfounded.

This diplomatic rift adds to existing complications over the Gaza conflict, with prior French remarks about potentially recognizing a Palestinian state fueling tensions. Israel insists on its right to deny entry to entities it deems a security threat, urging individuals to coordinate visits through non-controversial channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)