Belgium Eyes Greater Involvement in DRC's Mineral Sector Amidst Diversification Move

Belgium has expressed interest in deepening its engagement with the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) mineral sector, according to its foreign minister, who is visiting the former colony to explore investment opportunities.

The DRC, with its extensive reserves of minerals such as copper, cobalt, and uranium, has faced challenges in attracting foreign investment due to ongoing instability. However, the country is now actively seeking new international partners, including the United States, to help develop its mining industry.

Belgian companies, such as Umicore and John Cockerill, possess expertise in processing rare materials and have a longstanding presence in the Congolese mining sector. The minister highlighted that Belgium's cooperative approach with the DRC presents a beneficial partnership for both nations, contrasting it with more transactional dealings by other international players.

