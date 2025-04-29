Left Menu

Belgium Eyes Greater Involvement in DRC's Mineral Sector Amidst Diversification Move

Belgium is keen to expand its involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral sector, as the nation seeks to attract diverse investment partners. The DRC, rich in minerals like cobalt and uranium, is in discussions with international players. Belgian firms have long participated in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:03 IST
Belgium Eyes Greater Involvement in DRC's Mineral Sector Amidst Diversification Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belgium has expressed interest in deepening its engagement with the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) mineral sector, according to its foreign minister, who is visiting the former colony to explore investment opportunities.

The DRC, with its extensive reserves of minerals such as copper, cobalt, and uranium, has faced challenges in attracting foreign investment due to ongoing instability. However, the country is now actively seeking new international partners, including the United States, to help develop its mining industry.

Belgian companies, such as Umicore and John Cockerill, possess expertise in processing rare materials and have a longstanding presence in the Congolese mining sector. The minister highlighted that Belgium's cooperative approach with the DRC presents a beneficial partnership for both nations, contrasting it with more transactional dealings by other international players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025