Punjab Bust: Man Caught with 'Chitta' Heroin

In a significant drug bust, a 23-year-old Punjab resident has been arrested for possessing 55.6 grams of 'chitta,' an adulterated form of heroin, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Armaan from Ferozpur Cantonment, was spotted by a routine police patrol near Thapna tunnel on Monday night. An attempt to flee led him to discard the contraband, which the police later recovered.

Superintendent of Police Bilaspur, Sandeep Dhawal, stated that a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details.

