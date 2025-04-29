Left Menu

Water Wars: Legal Tensions Rise Over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan prepares to launch an international legal battle against India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Islamabad consults multiple legal avenues, including the World Bank and the International Court of Justice, while India defends its actions. The treaty is crucial for Pakistan's agriculture and hydropower industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:39 IST
Pakistan is gearing up for a legal confrontation as it prepares international action against India for suspending the crucial Indus Waters Treaty. The move follows allegations linking Islamabad to an attack in Kashmir. Minister of State for Law and Justice, Aqeel Malik, announced plans for diverse legal strategies, potentially involving the World Bank and international courts.

India, citing security concerns, halted the treaty after accusing Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism. The treaty, which governs water-sharing from the Indus River and its tributaries, is vital for Pakistan's agriculture and hydropower. India's suspension has heightened fears of resource scarcity in Pakistan, amid climate-change challenges.

Tensions escalate as both nations trade accusations, with Pakistan denying involvement in the Kashmiri attack. Islamabad warns that any disruption of water flow will be treated as an act of war. As legal strategies are finalized, the possibility of approaching the United Nations Security Council remains open, highlighting the strained relations over water rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

