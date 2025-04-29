Clash in Dima Hasao: Security Forces Neutralize NSCN Cadres
Three suspected NSCN militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Assam's Dima Hasao district. The confrontation arose over alleged extortion demands from the National Highway Authority of India. The ensuing operation recovered weapons and intensified the search for additional militants.
In a significant crackdown, security forces in Assam's Dima Hasao district engaged in a deadly encounter with suspected members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), leaving three militants dead. The confrontation stemmed from alleged extortion demands made to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
Authorities reported that the clash, which lasted over three hours, included heavy gunfire from both sides. A substantial cache of arms was seized by the Assam Police and Assam Rifles, who had diligently searched for the suspected militants for nearly 60 hours.
Further investigations are underway as security forces continue their efforts to locate other members of the militant faction believed to be involved in the incident. The altercation has raised concerns among local residents about maintaining peace in the region.
