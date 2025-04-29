Scuffle at Noida Eatery: Police Officer Suspended After Drunken Brawl

A Uttar Pradesh police officer in Noida was suspended after videos emerged showing him in a drunken brawl at a local eatery. The incident occurred at a roadside shop in Noida Sector 126 and quickly gained attention on social media.

Three locals, identified as Manish, Arvind, and Sonu, were also arrested for their involvement in the brawl. Police officer Sunny Baliyan's actions, including physical assault and abuse, were captured in the viral videos. The altercation reportedly began when Baliyan questioned the presence of individuals at the location late at night.

A higher-ranking officer at the scene attempted to intervene, but Baliyan continued his unruly behavior, even going as far as snatching mobile phones from bystanders recording the incident. Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla confirmed the details of the event during a statement to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)