Scuffle at Noida Eatery: Police Officer Suspended After Drunken Brawl
A police officer in Noida was suspended after videos of him in a drunken scuffle at a roadside eatery went viral. The incident resulted in the arrest of three locals. The officer was seen assaulting and abusing people, leading to his suspension by the authorities.
A Uttar Pradesh police officer in Noida was suspended after videos emerged showing him in a drunken brawl at a local eatery. The incident occurred at a roadside shop in Noida Sector 126 and quickly gained attention on social media.
Three locals, identified as Manish, Arvind, and Sonu, were also arrested for their involvement in the brawl. Police officer Sunny Baliyan's actions, including physical assault and abuse, were captured in the viral videos. The altercation reportedly began when Baliyan questioned the presence of individuals at the location late at night.
A higher-ranking officer at the scene attempted to intervene, but Baliyan continued his unruly behavior, even going as far as snatching mobile phones from bystanders recording the incident. Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla confirmed the details of the event during a statement to PTI.
