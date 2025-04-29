Undertrial's Courtroom Clash: Violence in Kalyan Jail

An undertrial prisoner, identified as Suraj Shankar Singh, allegedly attacked a jail guard at Kalyan jail after a heated exchange in court, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened when Singh, from Bhiwandi, and other undertrials were brought to Kalyan court. Singh got into an argument with the magistrate and was ordered out of the courtroom.

While being escorted back to the cells, Singh allegedly attacked the guard, prompting a criminal case. Authorities are investigating the possibility of premeditation, according to Khadakpada police.

