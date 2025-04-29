Left Menu

Governor Bose's Assent to West Bengal Bills: A Legislative Breakthrough

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has approved three bills from 2022 and 2023, addressing long-standing delays. This includes the approval of the West Bengal Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill and other significant legislative efforts. The state's legislative backlog is being scrutinized following a Supreme Court verdict.

Updated: 29-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:55 IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has broken legislative inertia by giving assent to three bills, sparking political discourse across the state. The move follows allegations from the Mamata Banerjee government regarding prolonged delays in gubernatorial approvals.

The bills include the West Bengal Town and Country (Planning and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and amendments related to land reforms and taxation, marking crucial progress in state legislative endeavors. This development comes after the Supreme Court's intervention in the governor's assent process.

The Raj Bhavan has forwarded 11 bills, primarily concerning state universities, to the President's office for consideration. Observers are keenly watching how quickly pending bills will be addressed, signaling a new phase in West Bengal's legislative efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

