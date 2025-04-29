Left Menu

Chaos in Uppsala: Gunfire Incident Shocks Eastern Sweden

Loud bangs in Uppsala, Sweden, led to multiple injuries from suspected gunfire. The police received reports from locals and discovered several injured individuals at the scene. Authorities have cordoned off a large area and are conducting thorough investigations.

Updated: 29-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Uppsala, a city in eastern Sweden, emergency services are responding to an alarming incident involving suspected gunfire. Several people are reported injured following a series of loud bangs in the area.

According to local police, they received multiple calls from citizens who described sounds resembling gunfire in the city center. Responding officers found several individuals with injuries consistent with being shot.

Authorities have since cordoned off a significant portion of the area to carry out a meticulous investigation. on the unfolding events, urging the public to stay away and report any additional information.

