Chaos in Uppsala: Gunfire Incident Shocks Eastern Sweden

In Uppsala, a city in eastern Sweden, emergency services are responding to an alarming incident involving suspected gunfire. Several people are reported injured following a series of loud bangs in the area.

According to local police, they received multiple calls from citizens who described sounds resembling gunfire in the city center. Responding officers found several individuals with injuries consistent with being shot.

Authorities have since cordoned off a significant portion of the area to carry out a meticulous investigation. on the unfolding events, urging the public to stay away and report any additional information.

(With inputs from agencies.)