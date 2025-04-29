Opposition Demands Justice in Odisha Child Tragedy

A delegation from the opposition BJD met the family of a four-year-old girl who was tragically raped and murdered in Odisha's Ganjam district, demanding stern justice for the accused. The incident, which occurred at an under-construction building, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The BJD, led by former minister Snehangini Chhuria, has announced plans to move the Human Rights Commission in hopes of securing justice for the victim's family. Chhuria emphasized treating the case as one of the rarest, calling for stringent action against the perpetrator. Criticism has been aimed at Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his absence in reaching out to the family.

The opposition alleges that the incidence of heinous crimes has escalated under the BJP's state leadership. However, district BJP president Saroj Sabat defended their actions, noting that a minister visited the family promptly, as directed by the chief minister. The issue remains politically charged, as both parties spar over the tragedy.

