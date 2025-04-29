Left Menu

Tensions Mount as Tourist Destinations Shut in Kashmir Following Attack

The closure of over half of Kashmir's tourist sites follows a deadly attack on holiday-makers, intensifying Indo-Pakistani tensions. India accuses Pakistan of terrorism, while Pakistan calls for an unbiased probe. The situation impacts tourism, military actions, and diplomatic relations between the neighboring nuclear powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has shut down more than half of its tourist attractions in Kashmir, following a devastating militant attack on tourists that killed 26 people. The closure comes as Indian authorities aim to tighten security across the insurgency-hit region.

India attributed the attack to Pakistani nationals, further straining the already tense relations between the two countries. Amid heightened security, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with military leaders and granted them the freedom to choose India's strategy in the wake of the events.

The attack and ensuing responses have affected the tourism sector as panicked visitors started leaving Kashmir. Additionally, military exchanges have surged along the Line of Control, with India and Pakistan taking retaliatory measures that include Pakistan's closure of its airspace to Indian flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

