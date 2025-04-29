Tensions Mount as Tourist Destinations Shut in Kashmir Following Attack

India has shut down more than half of its tourist attractions in Kashmir, following a devastating militant attack on tourists that killed 26 people. The closure comes as Indian authorities aim to tighten security across the insurgency-hit region.

India attributed the attack to Pakistani nationals, further straining the already tense relations between the two countries. Amid heightened security, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with military leaders and granted them the freedom to choose India's strategy in the wake of the events.

The attack and ensuing responses have affected the tourism sector as panicked visitors started leaving Kashmir. Additionally, military exchanges have surged along the Line of Control, with India and Pakistan taking retaliatory measures that include Pakistan's closure of its airspace to Indian flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)