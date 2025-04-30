Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Uppsala Amidst Walpurgis Celebrations

A shooting in Uppsala, Sweden, left three people dead, prompting a murder investigation. Authorities are searching for a suspected perpetrator. Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer emphasized the seriousness of the attack, coinciding with the city's Walpurgis Night festivities. The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of gang-related violence in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:36 IST
A tragic shooting unfolded in the Swedish city of Uppsala on Tuesday, resulting in the death of three individuals. Authorities have launched a murder investigation, with one suspect currently being sought, as reported by news agency TT.

Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer stated that the Ministry of Justice is maintaining close contact with the police to monitor the ongoing case. Strommer described the incident as a 'brutal act of violence' that disrupted the city's Walpurgis Night celebrations.

Eyewitness accounts conveyed to SVT revealed five gunshots, with locals scrambling for safety. The violence recounts Sweden's persistent struggle with gang-related violence, an issue that the current right-wing government has pledged to address by tightening legislation and empowering law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

