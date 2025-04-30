Syria's Quest for Sanctions Relief: Diplomatic Talks in New York

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is scheduled to engage in talks with senior U.S. State Department officials on Tuesday in New York, aiming to negotiate a clear path for permanent sanctions relief for Syria. This meeting in the United States follows Syria's earlier response to Washington's conditions for potential partial relief.

The discussions come after Syria committed to comply with a list of demands provided by the U.S., including the elimination of chemical weapons stockpiles and the restriction of foreign nationals in high-level government positions. The State Department has expressed caution, emphasizing actions over promises as Syria seeks a viable way forward.

In desperate need of economic revival, Syria hopes to negotiate an extension of existing sanctions exemptions. While some progress is noted, challenges remain, with unresolved matters such as the presence of foreign fighters and counterterrorism collaboration still ongoing topics of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)