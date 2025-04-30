Left Menu

North Korea's Choe Hyon-Class Warship Makes Its Debut

North Korea conducted a test-firing of its new Choe Hyon-class warship, launching cruise and anti-air missiles. Leader Kim Jong Un attended the event, showcasing the nation's new military capabilities.

In a significant display of military prowess, North Korea has tested its newly unveiled Choe Hyon-class warship. The state media outlet KCNA reported Wednesday that the test included the launch of cruise and anti-air missiles.

The test-firing marks a critical advancement in North Korea's naval capabilities, aimed at strengthening its defense. Leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance, underscoring the importance of this development to the regime.

This demonstration signals North Korea's ongoing efforts to bolster its military power amid heightened regional tensions. The Choe Hyon-class warship is seen as a key asset in Pyongyang's strategy to assert its presence on the high seas.

