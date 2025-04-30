North Korea's Choe Hyon-Class Warship Makes Its Debut

In a significant display of military prowess, North Korea has tested its newly unveiled Choe Hyon-class warship. The state media outlet KCNA reported Wednesday that the test included the launch of cruise and anti-air missiles.

The test-firing marks a critical advancement in North Korea's naval capabilities, aimed at strengthening its defense. Leader Kim Jong Un was in attendance, underscoring the importance of this development to the regime.

This demonstration signals North Korea's ongoing efforts to bolster its military power amid heightened regional tensions. The Choe Hyon-class warship is seen as a key asset in Pyongyang's strategy to assert its presence on the high seas.

