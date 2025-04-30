Rising Tensions: Potential Military Clash Looms Between India and Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced Wednesday that the country has credible intelligence of an impending Indian military strike within 24 to 36 hours. This development follows recent violence in Indian Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, for which India alleges Pakistani involvement—a claim Islamabad contests, urging a neutral investigation.

The situation has triggered a series of retaliatory actions from both nuclear-armed adversaries. India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, while Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airliners. Tarar emphasized that Pakistan will respond decisively to any aggression, warning India of the severe regional consequences of any such strike.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to bring the attackers to justice. The long-standing Kashmir conflict, a flashpoint claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, continues to fuel military tensions, with Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif indicating a heightened state of alert but reiterating nuclear arms would only be employed if existentially threatened.

