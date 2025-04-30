Trump Administration Targets Haitian Gangs as Foreign Terror Organizations

The Trump administration is taking decisive steps to combat international crime by planning to designate Haitian gangs, Viv Ansamm and Gran Grif, as foreign terrorist organizations. This move, revealed to Congress, comes as part of a broader focus on escalating measures against criminal entities threatening US security.

The State Department's new designation will impose sanctions and penalties on those providing material support to these groups, echoing previous actions against eight Latin American crime organizations. These efforts reflect a unified strategy to intensify pressure on gangs with operations linked to the United States.

This initiative follows recent measures against the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, and marks the continuation of President Trump's hardline stance on immigration and crime, including the elimination of protections for half a million Haitians facing deportation.

