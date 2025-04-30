MP Government Takes Tough Stand Against Stubble Burning

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has taken a bold step by deciding to suspend financial aid to farmers participating in stubble burning. This measure, announced by Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, aims to combat air pollution.

Under the new directive, farmers engaged in this environmentally harmful practice will not receive the Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits for a year, and their produce will not be purchased under the Minimum Support Price scheme. The government stresses the importance of sustainable practices to safeguard future generations.

In parallel, the government introduced a new transfer policy for state employees and harmonized their dearness allowance with the central government. This decision aligns with recent announcements made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)