MP Government Takes Tough Stand Against Stubble Burning
The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the suspension of financial assistance to farmers involved in stubble burning. Their produce will not be bought at MSP for a year. The new policy aims to curb pollution. Additionally, the state cabinet approved a new employee transfer policy and increased the dearness allowance.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has taken a bold step by deciding to suspend financial aid to farmers participating in stubble burning. This measure, announced by Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, aims to combat air pollution.
Under the new directive, farmers engaged in this environmentally harmful practice will not receive the Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits for a year, and their produce will not be purchased under the Minimum Support Price scheme. The government stresses the importance of sustainable practices to safeguard future generations.
In parallel, the government introduced a new transfer policy for state employees and harmonized their dearness allowance with the central government. This decision aligns with recent announcements made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers Achieving Methane Reduction Targets Without Tax Burden, McClay Says
Empowering Farmers: The Mobile Cold Storage Revolution in Jharkhand
White House Weighs Relief for Struggling Farmers Amid Trade War
Rajasthan Leads the Way with Green Urban Development Initiatives
Indore Farmers Fined Over Stubble Burning Amidst Protests for Alternatives