In a stark escalation of hostilities, Ukraine's top military official, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported a surge in combat activity by Russian forces. The heightened intensity, occurring near Pokrovsk, contradicts earlier statements of a proposed ceasefire for the May holidays.

Syrskyi communicated this development via the Telegram platform, following his engagement with brigades maintaining Ukraine's defenses in the impacted region. The focus has shifted dramatically, intensifying on Pokrovsk, showcasing the unpredictability in tactics by Russian occupiers.

These developments underscore a pivotal point in the ongoing conflict, marking a period of increased military engagement and casting doubts over previous commitments to de-escalation during the holiday period.

