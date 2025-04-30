Left Menu

High-Stakes Nuclear Discussion Set in Rome

Iran and the E3 countries, comprising Britain, France, and Germany, are scheduled to hold nuclear talks in Rome this Friday. This comes ahead of Iran's planned negotiations with the United States over the weekend, as stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:33 IST
Iran is set to engage in critical nuclear talks with the E3 group in Rome on Friday, according to statements made by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The discussions aim to address growing concerns over Iran's nuclear capabilities.

The E3 countries, which include Britain, France, and Germany, have been pivotal in previous rounds of nuclear negotiations, striving for a comprehensive agreement that balances international security concerns with Iran's energy ambitions.

These high-stakes talks precede another significant meeting scheduled with Washington over the weekend, which could potentially alter the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

