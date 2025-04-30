Tragic Wall Collapse at Brick Kiln Sparks Protest
A wall collapse at a brick kiln in Dhaderu village resulted in the deaths of two labourers, Rohit and Ishwar, and serious injuries to two others. The incident led to a protest by family members and locals, which was eventually pacified by local officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two labourers lost their lives and two others were severely injured when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Dhaderu village. The victims, identified as Rohit (22) and Ishwar (35), were trapped under the debris.
Officials reported that the accident occurred while the labourers were working at the site. The injured, Pinku and Kiranpal, have been hospitalized for treatment.
The incident sparked a protest by aggrieved family members and local residents. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nikita Sharma and Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai arrived at the scene and managed to calm the protesters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Calm Restored in Dhuliyan After Violent Protests
ASHA Workers Intensify Protest for Wage Hike in Kerala
BJP's Tarun Chugh Labels Mamata Banerjee 'New Jinnah' Amidst Protests
Judicial Inquiry Launched Amidst Custodial Death Protests at Khetri