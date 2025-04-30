Tragic Wall Collapse at Brick Kiln Sparks Protest

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two labourers lost their lives and two others were severely injured when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Dhaderu village. The victims, identified as Rohit (22) and Ishwar (35), were trapped under the debris.

Officials reported that the accident occurred while the labourers were working at the site. The injured, Pinku and Kiranpal, have been hospitalized for treatment.

The incident sparked a protest by aggrieved family members and local residents. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nikita Sharma and Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai arrived at the scene and managed to calm the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)