Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse at Brick Kiln Sparks Protest

A wall collapse at a brick kiln in Dhaderu village resulted in the deaths of two labourers, Rohit and Ishwar, and serious injuries to two others. The incident led to a protest by family members and locals, which was eventually pacified by local officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:02 IST
Tragic Wall Collapse at Brick Kiln Sparks Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two labourers lost their lives and two others were severely injured when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed in Dhaderu village. The victims, identified as Rohit (22) and Ishwar (35), were trapped under the debris.

Officials reported that the accident occurred while the labourers were working at the site. The injured, Pinku and Kiranpal, have been hospitalized for treatment.

The incident sparked a protest by aggrieved family members and local residents. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nikita Sharma and Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai arrived at the scene and managed to calm the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025