AAP Leaders Face Alleged Corruption Charges Amidst Political Turmoil

The Aam Aadmi Party accused authorities of politically motivated charges against leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch filed a case over alleged school construction corruption amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. AAP dismissed these allegations as attempts to pressure its leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:39 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has labeled the Anti-Corruption Branch's recent case against its prominent leaders, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, as a politically motivated strategy to intimidate them. These leaders were recently appointed as heads of the party's Punjab unit.

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch has accused Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, and Jain, the ex-PWD minister, of involvement in a multimillion-dollar scandal concerning the exorbitantly priced construction of government schools. Allegedly, classrooms were built at a rate five times higher than the usual cost.

In response, the AAP's national media head Anurag Dhanda dismissed these allegations as a political witch hunt, arguing that previous similar cases have been filed against AAP members upon their appointment to key positions in party units. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP president has called for a deeper investigation into the role of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

